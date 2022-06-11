Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day moving average is $308.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

