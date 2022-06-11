Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,938 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

