Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 31,300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

