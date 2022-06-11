Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 186,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

