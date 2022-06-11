57,924 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
