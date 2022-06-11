Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 4,928 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1,741.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $269.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average is $301.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.