Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 6,507.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.