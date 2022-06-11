Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 65,754 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $12,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLVM stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.