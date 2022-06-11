Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,005,171 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

