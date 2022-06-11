ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 858.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.