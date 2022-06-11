Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 20,000 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

