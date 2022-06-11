Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 388 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

NYSE:PKG opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

