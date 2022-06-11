Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 25,000 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $15,281,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

