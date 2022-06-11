Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.13 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

