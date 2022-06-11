40,600 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after buying an additional 315,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

POR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

