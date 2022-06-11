Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 69,400 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 2,238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of JFrog worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $18,954,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $10,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,127 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

