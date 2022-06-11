110,000 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.25% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

