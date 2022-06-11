Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 17,300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 699.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of FMC opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.