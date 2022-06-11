Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.28 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 61,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,620 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $18,458,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 73,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 829,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.53. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

