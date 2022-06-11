Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

