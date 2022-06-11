Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.