Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STC stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

