Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

