Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 58,755 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 587,550.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOG. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

