Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.18 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.