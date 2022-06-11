British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($43.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,387.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,144.94. The firm has a market cap of £79.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). In the last three months, insiders acquired 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

