Stifel Nicolaus Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $701.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

