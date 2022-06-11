Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.