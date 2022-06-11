Cowen Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

