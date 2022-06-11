Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALDX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.