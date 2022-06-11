Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

