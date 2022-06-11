TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $999.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.14 and a beta of -275.17.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
