Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

About Rubicon Technology (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

