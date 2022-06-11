Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.
About Rubicon Technology (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.