Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,827. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.