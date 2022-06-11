TheStreet Downgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.