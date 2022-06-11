Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:FPH opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of -231.88 and a beta of 1.30. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,913 shares of company stock worth $778,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at $4,284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Point by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 151,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

