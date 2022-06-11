Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:FPH opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of -231.88 and a beta of 1.30. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at $4,284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Point by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 151,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
