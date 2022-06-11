TheStreet Upgrades FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FirstCash stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

