Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000.

