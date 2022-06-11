American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.46. 38,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 229,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.52.

American Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

