American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.46. 38,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 229,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.52.
American Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)
