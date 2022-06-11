TheStreet Upgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

FDP opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,940 shares of company stock worth $508,438 in the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

