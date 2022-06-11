WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

