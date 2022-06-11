Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.55). 539,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 533,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.80).

Several analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 713 ($8.93) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($110,275.69).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.