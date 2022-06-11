Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.55). 539,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 533,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.80).
Several analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 713 ($8.93) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.94.
In other news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($110,275.69).
About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
