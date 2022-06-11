Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.28. Approximately 528,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 583,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

