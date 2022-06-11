SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Down 1.6%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.38. 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.