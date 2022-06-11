Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48. 1,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Democracy International Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Democracy International Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Democracy International Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000.

