FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Lifted by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.72. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

