Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 3%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.21 and last traded at $175.36. Approximately 63,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.70.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74.
