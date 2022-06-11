VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 89.1% in May

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.51 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.
