Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADOCW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

