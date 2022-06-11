Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Rises By 732.1%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 732.1% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

